Marion County deputies issue silver alert for missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert Saturday morning after a woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s went missing.

Officials said Pearl May Gray was last seen leaving the World Outreach Evangelistic Ministries in Ocala Friday night.

Officials said Gray has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and her family and law enforcement are concerned for her wellbeing.

Gray is said to be wearing a floral dress and driving a 2002, tan Toyota Camry with Florida tag number HTFZ95.

Gray is approximately 5 feet four inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, according to news release.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information on Gray’s whereabouts or sees her to call 911.