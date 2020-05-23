Senior Salute: Ashley Klingenberg

SEMINOLE COUNTY,Fla. – This edition of Senior Salute goes to Ashley Klingenberg from Lake Brantley High School.

She's a track star who has never taken short cuts to success.

Klingenberg went the distance, a long distance to break Brantley records in the 1600m, the 3200m, a relay, and the 600m.

Those are the results of long hours of training, working through an injury, and a lot of passion.

Klingenberg developed her love for running back in the 7th grade. As she’s about to graduate high school, she is far from her finish line. Klingenberg is going to be a Gator. She’ll run and study at Florida and give her absolute all.