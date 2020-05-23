Woman hospitalized, man arrested after shooting in Lake Mary, police say

LAKE MARY – A woman was hospitalized with multiple gun shot wounds following a shooting in Lake Mary on Saturday, according to the Lake Mary Police Department.

A man was taken into custody following the shooting at the gated Fountain Parke townhome neighborhood off of Rinehart Road, police said.

The man was stopped in a black SUV near the entrance of the complex and was taken into custody, police said.

The woman’s condition is unclear at the moment, police said.

“It’s hard to determine if they know each other, don’t know each other,” said Zach Hudson of the Lake Mary Police Department. “Everything is very much in flux right now.”