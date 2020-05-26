Armed felon accused of spitting, exposing himself to battery victims at Florida spring

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A convicted felon spit, exposed himself, battered multiple people and threatened to commit a shooting while armed with a handgun at Salt Springs Recreational Complex over the holiday weekend, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 25‐year‐old Bradley Dewayne Eibach was at Salt Springs on Friday when he was involved in some type of altercation.

One victim said she saw Eibach push a woman who was in the water, display his middle fingers at boaters and expose himself, so she put her daughter behind her so she wouldn’t see and told him to cover up, records show. Eibach then walked over to the woman and hit her across the chest and arms, according to the affidavit.

A man then confronted Eibach about hitting his wife, who had been in a tube on the water, and Eibach punched that man near his eye, authorities said.

A manager heard what was happening and came to the area to find Eibach making shooting threats and spitting at victims, according to the report.

Deputies said Eibach went to a vehicle, grabbed a silver handgun, cocked it and pointed it at the victims, at which point the manager ushered the guests away to the campground for their safety.

Records show deputies found Eibach walking toward the campground area when they arrived and ordered him to the ground. He eventually complied and tossed the handgun away from him, the report said.

Authorities said after Eibach’s arrest, they found a small bag of marijuana in his pocket.

Eibach, of Jacksonville, is facing charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, indecent exposure, battery and possession of marijuana.