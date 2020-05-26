Florida Foodie: Coronavirus forces restaurants to adapt

The coronavirus pandemic forced restaurants all across Central Florida to close their dining rooms and switch to a delivery and pick-up only model.

For many, this cost them a lot of their normal business, forcing some to furlough workers and others closed altogether.

Even Dimov runs Too Much Sauce with his family in Orlando’s Mills 50 District. He struggled to secure a loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program. Those funds ended up coming through, but he still faces issues making ends meet for business.

Dimov also got some personal protective equipment through Orange County, but admits, it could be difficult to secure more when that runs out.

He speaks with us about the some of the challenges his business has faced throughout this emergency and how he manages to stay positive despite those issues.

