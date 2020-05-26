Florida man accused of kicking chicken like ‘a football player would kick a field goal’

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who was upset about the noise a chicken was making grabbed the bird and kicked it like “a football player would kick a field goal,” according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 43-year-old Nicholas Kevin Chew’s girlfriend called them on March 22 to report that he kicked a chicken while they were arguing and she was worried the bird’s leg was broken.

Chew reportedly admitted to kicking the chicken out of his way because he was upset with the bird’s noises, records show, but it was a separate witness who said the suspect kicked the animal with the same amount of force an athlete would use.

The Rhode Island Red chicken named Huhn was found standing nearby on one leg. It was taken to an animal hospital where a veterinarian determined it had suffered four broken ribs, according to a news release.

The bird has since been reunited with its owner, who chose to press charges.

Chew was arrested Monday on an animal cruelty charge.