New coronavirus testing sites coming to Fruitland Park, Astor
Testing continues at Lake County Fairgrounds, Clermont Arts & Recreation Center
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Adult Medicine of Lake County is bringing two more coronavirus testing sites to the area starting this week.
Patients who wish to get a swab test or an antibody test can do so for $20, including those who live outside of Lake County. Anyone with symptoms who is unable to get a coronavirus test through their primary care provider should contact the Florida Department of Health hotline at 352-742-4830 to ask about free testing at one of the Lake County sites.
The new dates and locations are:
- Cales Memorial Multipurpose Soccer Field Recreation Complex, 500 Shiloh St., Fruitland Park, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and June 3.
- First Baptist Church of Astor, 24731 Ann St., Astor, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Testing will also continue at Adult Medicine of Lake County’s two current locations:
- 2101 N. County Road 452, Eustis, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
- 3700 S. Highway 27, Clermont, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
