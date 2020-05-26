New coronavirus testing sites coming to Fruitland Park, Astor

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Adult Medicine of Lake County is bringing two more coronavirus testing sites to the area starting this week.

Patients who wish to get a swab test or an antibody test can do so for $20, including those who live outside of Lake County. Anyone with symptoms who is unable to get a coronavirus test through their primary care provider should contact the Florida Department of Health hotline at 352-742-4830 to ask about free testing at one of the Lake County sites.

The new dates and locations are:

Cales Memorial Multipurpose Soccer Field Recreation Complex, 500 Shiloh St., Fruitland Park, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and June 3.

First Baptist Church of Astor, 24731 Ann St., Astor, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Testing will also continue at Adult Medicine of Lake County’s two current locations: