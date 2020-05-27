What music did SpaceX astronauts listen to on their way to the launchpad?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – We all know how important it is to have a good playlist accompany you on your drive, but what would you select if you were about to launch into space?

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurly created their playlist for the ride out to Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A and it consisted of three well-known songs.

You don’t have to be a NASA aficionado to know that this launch from NASA’s KSC will be history-making.

For starters, this is the first time astronauts will be launched into space from American soil since 2011.

The astronauts had millions of songs to choose from and here’s what they decided listened to:

AC/DC - Back In Black

This song is more than fitting considering Hurley and Benken are veteran astronauts. But this time, their back in white.

The Girl From Ipanema

Many well-known artists have performed different versions of this song, however, the astronauts decided to listen to the version from the 1980 comedy “The Blues Brothers."

The Star-Spangled Banner - French horn section of The U.S. Army Field Band

As an important moment for American space history, it seems fitting the two astronauts set to break barriers in space exploration listen to the Star-Spangled Banner. It gives a patriotic feel leading up to a proud moment for the U.S.

As a recap, Elon Musk’s private company SpaceX is set to launch two NASA astronauts, Hurley and Behnken, onboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft on a mission known as Demo-2. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off at 4:33 p.m. from KSC Launch Complex 39A. After liftoff, Crew Dragon will take 19 hours to fly to the International Space Station.

The astronauts have been training for more than five years for this mission. They also happen to be amazing husbands, fathers and all around great guys. Read their amazing stories here.