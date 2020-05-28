Antibody testing available at UCF’s main campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Aventus Biolabs’ is now offering antibody tests at the University of Central Florida’s main campus.

"I haven't had any conditions but it seems like its important to have it done," Richard Cress said.

Cress drove to UCF on Thursday to get an antibody test. He said he just wanted peace of mind.

"You never really know. Just taking all precautions is the main thing for me," Cress explained.

Though the antibody tests are supposed to determine if someone has been infected with COVID-19 in the past, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the tests may only work half the time.

Health officials with the CDC are suggesting the "test results should not be used to make decisions about returning persons to the workplace."

But despite the new guidelines from the CDC, UCF will continue to offer COVID-19 testing and antibody testing at “Garage A” at its main campus.

UCF also said more antibody testing is expected to be added to the College of Medicine in Lake Nona in the coming weeks.

In order to obtain a test, patients must have an order from a physician and then schedule an appointment for testing by calling Aventus Biolabs at 407-986-0133.