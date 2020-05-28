Marion County deputies search for missing, endangered man
Man is traveling without medication, officials said.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies are searching for a man they believe is endangered.
According to deputies, David Roger Stewart was last seen leaving a residence on foot.
Stewart is said to be wearing blue jeans and a white polo shirt.
“David needs medication he does not have with him. It is unknown what direction he may have been headed in,” officials said.
According to a news release, Stewart’s family and law enforcement are concerned about his well-being.
Authorities ask anyone with information on Stewart’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.
