Southwest comes out on top in new airline survey

Southwest Airlines has the highest ranking for customer satisfaction in 2020.

The JD Power survey of 10,000 business and leisure travelers was conducted from April 2019 to March 2020.

Southwest had the highest satisfaction levels in a number of categories including baggage handling, boarding, check-in, costs and crew.

The survey covered both short-haul and long-haul flights and Southwest was on top in both categories.

JetBlue finished second in both, Delta was third in long haul and Alaska took third place for shorter flights.

Ironically, before the pandemic, JD Power noted that overall customer satisfaction scores were the highest they had ever recorded.

The COVID-19 crisis has since changed the airline industry overnight.

A survey conducted in mid-April shows that now what air travelers value most are regular updates on safety and sanitization measures.