Trust Index: Will mail-in ballots be ‘substantially fraudulent’ as president claims?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Earlier this week, President Donald Trump tweeted about voting by mail.

“There is no way -- zero -- that mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent,” the president wrote.

Bill Cowles has been the supervisor of elections in Orange County for nearly 25 years and says voting by mail is "absolutely" safe.

"The issues about fraud and all that has almost become a campaign tool to scare people," Cowles said.

"Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed out and fraudulently signed," Trump wrote.

For the first time, Twitter added a link under Trump’s tweets urging users to get the facts about mail-in ballots.

It linked to news articles and experts that called Trump's claim unsubstantiated.

“Bottom line is all statistics show that the documented proven cases of fraud in elections is such a small fraction like .0025%,” Cowles said.

In Florida, ballots are only mailed after a registered voter requests them, according to Cowles.

Voters can fill out the ballots at home then return them by mail, or drop them off at early voting sites, or hand deliver them to the election's office, Cowles said.

He said voters should be responsible with their ballots and “don’t give your ballot to anybody you don’t know,” he said.

Also, Florida voter records show Trump has voted by mail.

His press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who also criticized mail-in ballots, voted by mail a dozen times in the past 10 years, according to CBS news.

