5,474 people in Florida test positive for coronavirus antibodies

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 5,400 people have tested for the coronavirus antibodies in Florida, according to the department of health.

The DOH said 5,474 people have tested positive for the antibodies and 118,053 people have tested negative for the antibodies.

These numbers show there is a 4.43% positive rate for the antibody coronavirus test in the state.

Here are the numbers in Central Florida:

Brevard County: 44 people tested positive for antibodies

Flagler County: 18 people have tested positive for the antibodies

Lake County: 65 people have tested positive for antibodies

Marion County: 30 people have tested positive for the antibodies

Orange County: 396 people have tested positive for antibodies

Osceola County: 68 people have tested positive for the antibodies

Polk County: 60 people have tested positive for the antibodies

Seminole County: 72 people have tested positive for antibodies

Sumter County: 25 people have tested positive for antibodies

Volusia County 126 people have tested positive for the antibodies

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a positive antibody test shows a patient may have antibodies from an infection with the virus causing the coronavirus or possibly from infection with a related virus from the same family of viruses.

The CDC said the common cold is in the same family of viruses.

Health leaders also said it is not known at this time if having antibodies to the virus can protect someone from getting infected with COVID-19 again.

The CDC said it is possible a patient could currently have COVID-19 and test negative for the antibodies.

The antibodies take 1-3 weeks to develop after a patient gets COVID-19, according to the CDC.