Florida deputies looking for missing mother, 3 ‘at risk’ children

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies say they’re looking for a woman and her three children who are believed to be at risk of harm.

According to a news release, the Department of Children and Families has an open child protective investigation involving 3-year-old Jilleane Suciu, 1-year-old Brileigh Suciu, 3-month-old Brody Suciu and their mother, 25-year-old Pamela Lavan.

Officials said Lavan has been avoiding contact with DCF as they’ve tried to conduct well-being checks on the three children.

Pamela Lavan (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

On Friday, deputies received a DCF pick up order for the children but they have not been able to locate Lavan, her two daughters or her infant son, records show.

Deputies said the children were last seen with Lavan in her 2017 black Cadillac Escalade bearing Florida license plate number NRAY75.

The children may be at risk of harm, according to DCF officials.

Anyone who sees the family is asked to call 911 immediately.