Senior Salute: Riley Winslow

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Perseverance in the face of adversity is a tie that binds every successful athlete.

We continue to focus on a special group of these Central Florida athletes from the Class of 2020, the high school seniors who’ve had their final seasons cut short but who have represented their schools well for years.

This edition of Senior Salute goes out to Riley Winslow of the West Orange tennis team.

She’s spent the last two years on West Orange’s varsity team.

This spring, she went 8-1 in singles and doubles combined.

Two reasons behind those victories are her strength and toughness.

Riley is tough on opponents and can be tough on herself. Her most impressive achievement is just getting through the last two years.

In May of 2018, Riley lost her mom to cancer.

She is very honest about dealing with it. Days can be good and not good.

Tennis may have been a distraction at times but she used real therapy to get through.

As she approaches graduation, Riley is looking ahead to what is next. She plans to go into cosmetology.