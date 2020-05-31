WATCH LIVE: 2020 graduates receive their diplomas at Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA, Fla. – Seniors at three Florida high schools won’t be taking the traditional walk across the stage to receive their diplomas because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they’ll be driving across the finish line at the Daytona International Speedway to pick up their degrees.

“We’re honored to have the graduates of Matanzas, Flagler-Palm Coast, and First Baptist Christian Academy, along with their families, with us on what will be a very special day at Daytona International Speedway,” said track President Chip Wile. “The France family and track are committed to supporting our community in any way possible, and we’re glad to be able to provide what will be an unforgettable experience for these graduates. Their day is finally here.”

After students receive their diploma, they’ll be led through the trioval on the way to take a complete “Victory Lap” around the 2.5-mile venue on the track before returning to the area near pit road entrance where the moving of the tassel and cap toss will occur.

The graduations were originally scheduled for Thursday. A committee of students and school officials met in April to come up with options. They didn’t want to push the ceremonies into the summer and they didn’t want a virtual ceremony.

“We are very grateful that Daytona International Speedway was kind enough to include our graduating Seniors in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said FBCA Headmaster Dr. Jason Harrison. “Our FBCA students, families and staff feel overwhelmingly blessed and deeply appreciate the generosity and the thoughtfulness of the organizers of this event.”

The ceremonies will be simulcast via radio inside the facility and will be live-streamed on the FlaglerSchools.com website, school officials said.

“This class has gone through school closures caused by three hurricanes and a global pandemic so they all envisioned a ‘historic ceremony’ to close out their high school careers,” according to a release from the district. “When presented with the offer from Daytona International Speedway, the soon-to-be graduates were excited at the prospect of taking a ‘victory lap’ as they end this chapter of their lives.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story