Florida’s Fourth Estate: The thing everyone wonders about space travel

Ginger Gadsden, Anchor

ORLANDO, Fla. – It has been a long time coming but the United States is on the cusp of history once again as American astronauts prepare to launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

News 6 anchors Matt Austin and Ginger Gadsden talk with colleague and space expert, Erik von Ancken, about his years of covering the space program and having a front seat to this extraordinary moment.

We also find out the one question astronauts do not seem to want to answer about lengthy space travel.

