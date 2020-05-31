Protestors gather at Eola Park, city hall to make voices heard

Protestors marched around Eola Park on Sunday, with dozens gathering before making their way to city hall in Orlando.

“As a black woman I am (livid),” said protestor Bethany Bryant. “I’m mad.”

There was more reaction from protestors, many of whom are fed up and want their voices to be heard after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“It’s time out for just sitting back and letting people kneel on our necks,” said protester Archangel Bryant. “It’s time out for letting people shoot us.”

Police were at the park during what was a peaceful protest.

“This right here is saying we are not going to be subjected to the systematic racism,” Archangel Bryant said.

This came one day after protestors made their way across the streets of Orlando and even blocked parts of I-4 and State road 408.

Hours later, quite a few places were vandalized near Mall of Millenia as people protested. Windows were smashed and glass shattered, like at a Krispy Kreme and container store.

“What I would say to all of those who are responding?” Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings said. "It has to be one that is peaceful and nonviolent.“

Protestors vowed to find ways to better work with officers during this tough time.

Jerry Askin (WKMG)