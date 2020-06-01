‘Honestly, I am angry:’ UCF basketball coach weighs in on George Floyd’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. – The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has fueled protests and riots across the U.S. and UCF’s men’s basketball coach Johnny Dawkins is joining the growing numbers of public figures choosing to weigh in on the matter.

“I am a black man, I have black children. I am a black coach, I have black players. And honestly, I am angry,” Dawkins wrote on Twitter Monday.

Dawkins’ statement references Floyd, a black man who was killed last week while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dawkins also mentions two other African Americans whose deaths made national headlines.

“George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery -- these are tragedies, if you are human, you should be outraged!” the college basketball coach said on the social media platform.

Dawkins posted his statement after the Orlando area saw multiple demonstrations with protestors demanding justice and officer accountability.

Orlando police also responded to various businesses after they were broken into and vandalized in the Mall at Millennia area. Orange County leaders are now enforcing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice.

“For those without a personal connection please know that our anger is righteous, now is the time to listen to us, listen to our pain. Only then can we create a better and safer reality for our community,” Dawkins’ wrote.