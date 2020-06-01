Lake County issues curfew until further notice

Lake County officials announced Sunday a curfew is in effect until further notice.

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., which starts Sunday evening.

“We stand with those peacefully protesting the tragic death of George Floyd and we fully support the rights of our citizens to express their outrage over this situation,” said Lake County Commission Chairman Leslie Campione. “But we condemn vandalism, violence and lawlessness that is causing great harm to communities across our country. To protect our citizens, businesses and first responders, we are imposing a curfew throughout Lake County which starts tonight at 10 p.m. and ends at 5 a.m. until such time as the curfew is lifted.”