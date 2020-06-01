News 6 viewers watch as SpaceX launches astronauts into orbit

News 6 hosted a special viewing party for viewers to watch the historic launch from Kennedy Space Center.

The launch from Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A marked the first time U.S. astronauts lifted off from Florida’s Coast in nine years and the first time a private company. After launch, Behnken and Hurley are bound for the International Space Station where they will spend one to four months before returning to Earth.

