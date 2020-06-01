86ºF

Local News

Missing, endangered Seminole County woman found

85-year-old woman located in good health

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Photo courtesy Seminole County Sheriff's Office
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla.UPDATE: Deputies say 85-year-old Gloria Rivera has been found in good health.

Original story below:

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Deputies said Gloria Rivera, 85, was last seen Sunday night at around 9:30 p.m. at her Altamonte Springs home and has not been seen since.

Rivera’s family told investigators she has dementia and described her as 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said they believe Rivera left her home on foot.

Anyone who sees Rivera or knows where she may be should call 911.

