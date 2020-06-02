Police join protesters in March for Justice in Kissimmee
‘I get to hear what hurts in their heart,’ Chief O’Dell said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Kissimmee Police Department marched alongside hundreds of community members in a demonstration that started at the Civic Center and ended at the Kissimmee Police Department.
Kissimmee Police Chief Jeffrey O’Dell said when they found out the community was putting together a march, he reached out and said he wanted to stand side-by-side with the community.
“We stand with our community, we are not going to tolerate police brutality or any type of racism in our agency,” Chief O’Dell said.
O’Dell said in standing next to people and walking with them, he is able to listen. Adding, “I get to hear what hurts in their heart.”
Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson, and his deputies also took part in March.
