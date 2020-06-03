Peaceful march held in DeLand in response to George Floyd’s death

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A march through the downtown of DeLand brought both community members and law enforcement to walk side by side.

One of the demonstrators, Dawn Myles, tells News 6 she's a mother of three children.

“They are growing up in a place where their color seems to be a crime,” Myles said.

Myles was making a poster prior to the march that started at Chess Park.

Her poster read 'I wish my black life was as important as every other endangered species.'

"They’re scared, they don’t want to go places, and they shouldn’t feel like they should be in jeopardy of their life just because of the color of their skin," said Myles of her children. She said she was marching against injustice, and for her 3 kids.

Also at the march was Cynthia Fancher, along with her niece, Jessica Garrett, and Garrett's 10-year-old daughter, Lily.

Three generations of women who said they are hoping to enact change.

“Sometimes having watched six decades of history in this country, I know that it takes both the peaceful and sometimes the violence before anything happens,” said Fancher.

Fancher said she participated in her first march when she was just 13 years old; just three years older than her grandniece, Lily.

“I just feel like, that people should have the same rights as everyone else because we’re all equal,” Lily said.

The city said there were about 1,000 people who came out for the march, which was peaceful.

The march lasted about two hours in the downtown area.