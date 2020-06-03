Police investigate possible threat to Volusia Mall

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are investigating a possible threat to the Volusia Mall that is currently circulating online, officials said.

Officers said in a tweet on Wednesday that they have received multiple messages from concerned citizens about the possible threat spreading on social media.

“We want you to know that we are aware of it and are actively investigating this,” the tweet said. “We’re taking all necessary precautions to ensure public safety.”

We've received messages today from concerned citizens about a possible threat at Volusia Mall that's been spreading on social media.



We want you to know that we are aware of it and are actively investigating this. We're taking all necessary precautions to ensure public safety. pic.twitter.com/EuLsYHDsNf — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 3, 2020

Details about the investigation or what may have been posted online have not been released.

Officers have not said whether there is in fact a threat and whether or not it has been deemed credible.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.