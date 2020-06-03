82ºF

Police investigate possible threat to Volusia Mall

Possible threat spreading on social media, Daytona Beach police say

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Police siren (Generic photo)
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are investigating a possible threat to the Volusia Mall that is currently circulating online, officials said.

Officers said in a tweet on Wednesday that they have received multiple messages from concerned citizens about the possible threat spreading on social media.

“We want you to know that we are aware of it and are actively investigating this,” the tweet said. “We’re taking all necessary precautions to ensure public safety.”

Details about the investigation or what may have been posted online have not been released.

Officers have not said whether there is in fact a threat and whether or not it has been deemed credible.

No other details were immediately available.

