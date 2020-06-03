10-foot alligator attacks Florida teen walking near pond

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida teen is recovering after officials said he was attacked by a 10-foot alligator.

According to officials, the attack happened Tuesday in Charlotte County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the alligator bit the 14-year-old while he was walking near a pond.

Authorities said the teen was rushed to a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

The alligator will be trapped and relocated to a nearby alligator farm.

Wildlife officials reminded Floridians that as temperatures go up, alligators become more visible.

“Remember, never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water,” officials said.