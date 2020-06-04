Florida’s Fourth Estate: The death of George Floyd

ORLANDO, Fla. – The death of George Floyd has ignited protests and unrest around the world.

Floyd was an unarmed black man in Minneapolis who was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd pleaded for his life.

This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate, Matt and Ginger speak with Dr. Jonathan Cox, an assistant professor in the department of sociology at the University of Central Florida.

Cox is a race scholar who explains why the protests happening now have a different feel this time. He also discusses how we can begin a meaningful dialogue about race without everyone leaving the discussion feeling defeated.