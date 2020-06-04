Healthcare workers encourage people to wear masks as Florida enters phase 2 of reopening

ORLANDO, Fla. – A day prior to Florida moving into phase two of Gov. Ron Desantis’ reopening plan the state reported the worst day of new coronavirus cases since the virus arrived in Florida.

Dr. Timothy Hendrix with Advent Health is among the healthcare professionals offering guidelines for reopening.

“We’ve been talking to businesses about reopening and re-opening safely,” Hendrix said. “We know the virus is out there. We’re having cases daily here in Central Florida that are being newly diagnosed.”

He says all of the things that we have heard more times than we can count including maintaining social distance, washing your hands frequently, and wearing face masks will matter more now than ever.

Everyone should wear a mask when leaving their house if they are going to be within six feet of other people, according to Hendrix.

News 6 got a statement from Health First which also stressed being diligent about wearing masks.

Dr. Edgar Sanchez with Orlando Health also emphasized the importance of wearing a face covering.

“If you are in a situation where you can not socially distance, maintain that six feet distance from someone else, then wearing a mask would be advisable,” Sanchez said.

During recent protests in response to the death of George Floyd many people have been seen not wearing some type of face covering.

Hendrix advises against it.

"The more I read about the effectiveness of face masks, I am convinced that this is the only thing that's going to help us to get through until we get a vaccine," Hendrix said.