Lake County to lift curfew Monday

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County will be lifting it’s curfew beginning Monday that is currently in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

County officials put the curfew in place on May 31 for all unincorporated and incorporated areas of Lake County after law enforcement received credible threats of vandalism.

The curfew does not apply to activities like the provision of fire, police, emergency and hospital services, medical patients, or emergency calls by physicians, as well as persons traveling to or from work, or persons traveling to one’s place of business or property, according to a news release.

"The goal of the curfew order is to allow residents to engage in normal, lawful activities, and to facilitate peaceful demonstrations and expressions of opinion, while at the same time giving assurance to our residents that business districts and property will be safe during evening hours,” said Lake County Commission Chairman Leslie Campione.