1 dead, 1 in serious condition after ATV crashes, ejects passenger, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman has died and a man is in serious condition after an ATV crash near Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to an area near the intersection on Morgan Alderman Road and State Road 46 around 11 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash.

Investigators found that a Polaris Ranger ATV carrying two passengers had left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a pole, a report shows.

A 26-year-old woman was ejected from the ATV and was taken to a hospital where she later died, officials said.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

