Orlando barbershop owner discusses social injustice, police brutality on The Weekly

ORLANDO, Fla. – The death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has not only sparked several days of protests, but it's also reignited a conversation about inequality, systemic racism and police brutality against the black community.

J Henry, who owns J Henry's Barbershop in Parramore, has been a staple in the community for years and is a member of Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force. His wife is also an Orlando police officer.

Henry joined anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com" to have a candid and important discussion about the social unrest happening across the country.

“Every race matters, but every race is not being treated the way black people are in this country,” Henry said. “When you truly look at it, one would like to believe that black people just complain, they’re lazy, they want something for nothing. No, they don’t want a handout, they want a hand up.”

