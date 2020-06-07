FDOT issues emergency road closure of SR 35

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation has announced an emergency road closure on State Road 35.

According to FDOT, the road closure in effect is for northbound Baseline Road.

“Currently, northbound Baseline Road is closed from SE 92nd Place Road to just north of Dogwood Road for emergency road work,” officials said.

Southbound Baseline Road remains open to traffic.

FDOT recommends drivers use the detour provided or seek alternate routes.

“Motorists are advised to take SE 92nd Place Road to U.S. 441/ U.S. 301 and head north. From there travel east on State Road 464 to Baseline Road,” FDOT said.

Early Sunday morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted a video online regarding the lane closures.

