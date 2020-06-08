2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Eatonville, police say
Investigation is ongoing
EATONVILLE – Two people were hospitalized in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Eatonville, according to the Eatonville Police Department.
One person is in critical condition and another is in stable condition, police say.
The incident happened in the area of Clark Street, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
