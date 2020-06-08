Community leaders promote healing, hope at church rally

ORLANDO – Prayer, music and messages of faith echoed throughout Judah Church Sunday night.

Community leaders, pastors, and a couple who defines themselves as public servants who serve humbly took the stage for a rally of healing and hope.

Mayor Jerry Demings spoke about how his current role as Orange County Mayor and former Orange County Sheriff prepared him for what the country is now facing, and said people can change through prayer.

“For our grandchildren, I just want the world to be a better place for them like you want for your family. So, I believe if we come together and we forget about differences because we are really more alike than not alike,” Demings said.

His wife, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, then spoke, bringing the crowd to its feet. Val Demings promised that as a member of the United States House of Representatives, she is working to make sure everyone is treated equally.

“In the U.S. House, we are proposing legislation that is crafted to hold the police accountable," she said. “Now, I stand before you as one of them. I spent 27 years, but I do know right from wrong. And, what happened to George Floyd was just plain old wrong.”

She also passionately spoke about the injustices in the minority communities, ranging from economic development to healthcare and housing and left the crowd cheering with a powerful message.

“I believe not in the individual but I believe in the hope and promises and energy and ingenuity of the American people," she said. "God bless you and may God continue to bless.”