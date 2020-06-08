81ºF

Dunkin’ hiring 25,000 workers as restaurants reopen

Ad campaign launched to support recruiting efforts

CNN Newsource

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 07: A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. In an effort to compete with Starbucks in the lucrative coffee market, Dunkin? Donuts has announced a goal of opening more than 10,000 new stores in the U.S. by 2020. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) (2006 Getty Images)

Dunkin' franchise operators will be adding 25,000 jobs as restaurants start to re-open in the U.S.

The breakfast and coffee chain announced Monday that its franchisees are looking to fill a range of positions, including management roles.

Dunkin' launched an ad campaign on Monday to support recruiting efforts.

It's also partnering with Southern New Hampshire University on an online education program for franchise employees.

Investors welcomed the news.

Dunkin’ jumped about 2% during trading hours on Monday.

