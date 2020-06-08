‘I will kill you if you don’t let me go’: Man shoots victim in head during Kissimmee robbery, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man is behind bars and facing attempted murder charges after he shot a resident in the back of the head during an armed burglary, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home in the North Pointe Subdivision on May 29 after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies said they found a victim who advised they were walking their dog when they saw “a small vehicle stop in front of the residence and a black male exit the same vehicle and enter the garage of the victim’s house,” according to a news release.

The victim said they ran back into the house to confront the man, later identified as 23-year-old Dashawn Brown, and found him inside one of the vehicles parked in the home’s garage.

A struggle began and Brown told the victim, “I have a gun and I will kill you if you don’t let me go.” A report stated Brown then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the back of the head.

Brown then fled the residence and the victim was taken to the hospital without serious injuries, deputies said.

The vehicle Brown arrived in was identified, as well as the driver who deputies said cooperated with the investigation.

Brown was arrested June 2 during a traffic stop, records showed. He is being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail on charges of attempted felony murder and armed burglary, jail records show.