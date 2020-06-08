Police: Armed man who held baby hostage says law enforcement won’t 'take him alive’

OCALA, Fla. – A man was arrested early Sunday after he injured a woman and held their 10-month-old baby hostage, barricaded in a bedroom with access to firearms, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officers responded to a Northeast Ocala home after a woman called 911 to report that John Barrett, 31, was holding their child hostage, according to a news release.

The woman told police Barrett “had struck her in the face then headbutted her, causing injury” before barricading himself in a bedroom with their 10-month-old child. The woman also told officers Barrett made statements saying “law enforcement wouldn’t take him alive,” and that he had access to several firearms.

Hostage negotiators were able to speak with Barrett and talk him into surrender while officers drafted an arrest warrant.

Officers took Barrett into custody and transported him to the Marion County Jail. Multiple firearms were recovered from the home.

The baby was not hurt during the incident, officers said.