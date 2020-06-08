Surfers gather in New Smyrna Beach for paddle out protest

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – About 100 surfers and supporters gathered on the powdery sand for a peaceful protest in the water on Monday afternoon. The group said their paddle out event was all about spreading peace, love and equality for all.

“It’s the best thing ever. We’re on the water and having fun and sending a message,” protester Duval Louis said.

The group gathered in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to condemn the police killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after an officer pinned his knee to his neck.

“Just standing up for what’s right and making sure that we really are the best America we can be,” protester Jessica Humbarger said.

Khalel Gauntlett-Sims organized the event after seeing something similar on social media. He then rallied local surf shops and businesses, including his uncle's surf shop and couldn't believe the turn out.

“Everybody here is on the same page, as far as supporting a good cause. We’re here unified together. One, it’s going to be respectful day. It’s going to be a peaceful day and we’re going to be unified together,” Gauntlett-Sims said.

The surfers grabbed colorful flowers and with boards in hand, they headed for the water. A viewer sent News 6 drone video of the powerful paddle out. Sky 6 also captured the group’s circle as they threw flowers into the water and stayed silent for almost nine minutes, honoring Floyd’s life.

“All black lives and all lives matter because at the end of the day, it’s not about race, it’s about the human race because that’s who we are as one,” Gauntlett-Sims said.