Big 3-day car auction coming to Osceola Heritage Park in August

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – One of the first big events to come to Osceola County after months of canceled festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic could be a three-day car auction.

Mecum Auctions announced Tuesday that it will host an auction with 1,000 cars at Osceola Heritage Park from Aug. 27-29.

The company is known for hosting a huge auction each year in January but officials promised that this summer version will be scaled down so social distancing guidelines can be followed.

“Osceola’s massive 200-acre grounds will ensure ample space for both the vehicles and those in attendance to spread out safely while also utilizing the added sanitizing stations and available PPE products as deemed necessary,” a news release read.

Those who are unable to attend in person will be permitted to bid on vehicles online and by phone.

For those who do make it out to the event, Mecum Auctions founder and president Dana Mecum said safety will be a priority.

“We want to be somewhere where we’re very familiar with the grounds,” he said. “In Kissimmee, everyone that runs those grounds is familiar with us—it’s all like one team … and once we get to the event, we want to do what we do: we want you to be able to buy and sell cars.”

