Kristen Bell releases politically-themed book for children

Kristen Bell is hoping to breach the political divide.

The actress, and her friend Benjamin Hart, just released a children's book: "The World Needs More Purple People."

The book is about Penny Purple, a child, who doesn't want to be "red" or "blue."

Bell and Hart began writing two years ago, but Bell said now is the right time to bring the book out.

As for why a politically-themed book was written for children, Bell told USA Today that "there's a high probability that if a child is reading this book, a parent is either near or reading it to them."

She says the point of the book is to look for similarities in one another, rather than differences.