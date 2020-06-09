Man arrested at Mall at Millenia after loud noises, fight causes panic, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they arrested one person Sunday after a fight at the Mall at Millenia caused shoppers to panic and one person was injured.

A spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the mall near the Macy’s store around 3:16 p.m. When officers arrived shoppers were fleeing out of the department store and told police they heard shots fired in Macy’s.

Witnesses said a group of males were banging pots and pans causing people to panic.

Police said they found one victim who said he was battered by several males in a fight but he was not shot. The victim declined to press charges and he was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

On Sunday OPD tweeted, “There is NO active shooter at the Mall at Millenia. The disturbance people heard was the result of a physical fight inside one store. No gunshots were fired. Several subjects are in custody. Police are on scene. There is NO threat to the public.”

Officers later determined no shots were ever fired during the incident, according to OPD.

Police later said a male suspect with a firearm was ultimately arrested in Sunday’s incident but authorities did not release the arrest report or what he was charged with.

Officials with OPD said they are reviewing video of the incident and will provide more information soon.