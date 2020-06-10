Eastern Road closed as crews battle house fire in South Daytona

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid an area of South Daytona as fire crews work to put out flames at a home.

South Daytona police said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that the road was shut down as firefighters tried to put out the blaze at the home in the 1600 block of Eastern Road.

Fire crews working structure fire 1600 block of Eastern - road closed for now - no one home/injured. Avoid area if you can #Southdaytona pic.twitter.com/C7RGDQWWVd — South Daytona Police Dept. (@South_DaytonaPD) June 10, 2020

No one was home at the time of the fire, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.