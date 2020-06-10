81ºF

Eastern Road closed as crews battle house fire in South Daytona

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

House fire on Eastern Road. (Image: South Daytona Police Department)
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. – Authorities are asking drivers to avoid an area of South Daytona as fire crews work to put out flames at a home.

South Daytona police said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon that the road was shut down as firefighters tried to put out the blaze at the home in the 1600 block of Eastern Road.

No one was home at the time of the fire, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

