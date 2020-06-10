Polk County deputies shoot, kill man who stabbed his mother, officials say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A man accused of stabbing his mother was shot and killed by Polk County deputies after he opened fire on them, according to sheriff’s officials.

The fatal shooting was reported Wednesday morning in southeast Winter Haven, in an unincorporated area of the county.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called after a 36-year-old man had stabbed his mother.

While searching for the culprit, he came out and fired at deputies with a handgun. Deputies then returned fire and killed the man, sheriff’s officials said.

No deputies were injured and the man’s mother was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news briefing to discuss the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.