Weather looks good for SpaceX Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Weather conditions around Cape Canaveral Air Force Station should be favorable for this week’s launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with yet another batch of Starlink internet satellites, the Space Force said Tuesday, News 6 partner Florida Today reports.

If teams hold to the Friday launch time slated between 5:30 and 5:45 a.m., the weather at Launch Complex 40 should be about 80% “go” for the attempt.

“The onshore flow may bring a few overnight and early morning showers to the vicinity during the primary launch window Friday morning, however overall favorable conditions are expected,” the 45th Weather Squadron said. “The primary weather concern for launch day will be passing cumulus clouds in the onshore flow.”

Friday’s flight will mark the ninth mission – and 540 satellites – for Starlink, the company’s effort to deliver broadband internet service from low-Earth orbit. Though SpaceX plans to have thousands of the spacecraft flying above to provide even worldwide coverage, CEO Elon Musk previously said North American services can start with far fewer. Packages for military, remote, and underserved customers could be offered as soon as late this year.

Though teams just launched a Starlink mission from the same pad last week, SpaceX will need to continue maintaining a swift cadence to reach its mega-constellation goals. At least one more Starlink launch is planned for late June, followed by several this summer.

Launch Friday

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9

Mission: 60 Starlink satellites

Launch Time: Between 5:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Launch Complex: 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Landing: Drone ship

