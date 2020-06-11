HAPPENING NOW: NASA selects Pittsburgh’s Astrobotic to deliver water-hunting moon rover

NASA announce Thursday private space company Astrobotic will deliver the agency’s moon rover, VIPER, to the moon by end of 2023.

The U.S. space agency held a news teleconference on NASA TV at 11 a.m. Listen live at the top of this story.

VIPER, which stands for Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, will map resources, such as water ice, on the lunar surface that can be used for future human missions. The rover’s delivery to the moon is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, program. Under this initiative, NASA will pay private companies to deliver payloads to the moon to establish a lasting presence on the lunar surface.

NASA Administrator said Astrobotic, a Pittsburgh-based space robotics company, was selected to get the job done.

The company will be tasked with delivering VIPER to the moon will integrate the lander to the rocket, launch and landing on the polar region of the moon. The rover is currently under development at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Last month, Astrobotic was also awarded a $79.5 million CLPS contract from NASA to deliver 14 payloads to the moon on its Peregrine lunar lander in July 2021.

Astrobotic was founded in 2007 to deliver payloads to the moon for private companies, governments and research groups, according to its website.

The company doesn’t build or launch rockets and will need to buy a ride from a launch provider such as SpaceX, ULA or Blue Origin to launch the mission to the moon.

Astrobotic CEO John Thornton said the company is carefully considering which launch provider they will select. That decision will come later this year.