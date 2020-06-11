OUC plans to resume disconnections in July

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Utilities Commission announced Thursday that the company would begin disconnections in July.

According to OUC, as Central Florida reopens, the company is returning to regular business operations.

“Service disconnections for non-payment resume July 13, 2020, and late fees will be reinstated August 3,” OUC said.

Customers who need assistance with their payments can use OUC’s payment options. This includes financial support up to $500 through OUC’s Project CARE.

For more information on OUC’s Project CARE click or tap here.

Customers can also call to speak with a Customer Service representative from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday by calling 407-423-9018.

OUC is asking neighbors to help neighbors by donating to Project CARE.

“If you’d like to help your fellow neighbor, please donate to Project CARE by logging in to your myOUC profile and selecting the Billing & Payment option. Click on Project CARE and select the blue Enroll in Project CARE button,” OUC said.