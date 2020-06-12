Port Orange man wanted in brutal beating of woman caught on camera

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a Port Orange man wanted in connection with a parking lot attack that was caught on camera last month.

Police said 32-year-old John Brandone was identified as the suspect in the brutal beating of a woman in Ormond Beach after cellphone video of the attack circulated online.

According to Ormond Beach police, the victim and her friend had just left Grind GastroPub on West Granada Boulevard and walked across the street to her car when the attack took place.

The pair found Brandone leaning against the victim’s car in the parking lot and asked him to move so they could leave when the suspect head-butted the victim and threw her to the ground before he got on top of her and repeatedly punched her in the face, according to an affidavit.

The victim’s friend called 911 to report the attack and was able to capture the last several seconds of it on video before a bystander intervened and pulled Brandone off of the victim, the affidavit said.

Brandone then drove off in an older model Honda Civic with loud exhaust, getting away before police arrived at the scene, according to the report.

The victim’s friend turned the video over to police for the investigation.

In the video, the man can be heard after being pulled off of the victim saying “That’s what she (expletive) gets” as he pointed to the victim and walked away, police said.

Police shared the video, which circulated online, in hopes of identifying the suspect.

After the video aired in a news report, an anonymous tipster called the Ormond Beach Police Department and identified the attacker as Brandone.

The victim, who suffered a facial fracture and had several teeth dislocated in the attack, positively identified Brandone in a photo lineup and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

Brandone faces one charge of felony battery in the May 30 attack, according to the affidavit.

According to police, Brandone has not recently been seen at his home in Port Orange. Brandone drives a 2005 silver Honda Civic with Florida tag GTAM47.

Police are asking anyone who sees Brandone or has any information on his whereabouts not to approach him but to immediately call 386-248-1777 or 911.