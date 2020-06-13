Man arrested, charged with attempted murder after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY – A man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder with a firearm following a shooting on Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies took into custody 29-year-old Hector Manuel Brito after he allegedly shot a 40-year-old man around the 2000 block of North Forsyth Road, deputies said.

The man who was shot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Advent Health East, deputies said.