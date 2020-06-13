83ºF

PHOTOS: Police car flips over after chase in Daytona Beach

A suspect was arrested on Saturday after leading the Daytona Beach Police Department on a chase, which caused one police vehicle to flip over, police said.

The police car contained an officer and a K-9, but both are OK, police said.

Police said the car crashed and rolled over on Nova Road near Sixth Street in the pursuit of Devonte Smokes, who police eventually arrested in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex on Jean Street earlier in the week.

