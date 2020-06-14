People enjoy Sunday outside in Winter Park, even as COVID cases surge

At Park Avenue on Sunday in Winter Park, it seemed to be the perfect day for a Sunday brunch or a game at the park.

But it’s also happening as the number of COVID-19 positive cases are rising statewide.

“Not wearing a mask is not good,” said resident Hector Ramos.

Resident Moreno Pena said people should be more careful.

“I think they are too relaxed and I think they should be more cautious,” Pena said.

As theme parks are slowly reopening here across Central Florida, for the first time, state health leaders say they’ve reported more than 2,000 new positive cases each day on Saturday and Sunday.

“If the numbers are still going up then maybe we should put a pause,” said resident Anthony Bottley.

Last week, Orange County health leaders told News 6 the positivity rate is more vital because daily numbers may be skewed.

“The rate of positivity appears to be good,” said Dr. Raul Pino of the Orange County Health Department. “(It is) 2.9 and the most we have been is 2.8, so we have just a very slight increase there. Don’t watch the number of cases because it all depends on how many tests you do."

This comes as more testing continues statewide on Monday, including at Barnett Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. An appointment is necessary for that site, but you don’t have to have symptoms.